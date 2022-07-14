McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $5,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.23. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

