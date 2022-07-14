Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

