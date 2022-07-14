Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 276,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

