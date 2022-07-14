Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CASH. Raymond James lowered Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.