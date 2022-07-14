Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. 750,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. The company has a market cap of $428.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

