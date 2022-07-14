Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) were down 7.9% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $36.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 76,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 559,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.