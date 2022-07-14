MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.36.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.