Metronome One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,409.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $25,409.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

