Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.47. 561,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

