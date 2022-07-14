Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 95,002 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 773.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TGNA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,160. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

