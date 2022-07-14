Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 197,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

NYSE:SUAC remained flat at $$9.93 on Thursday. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

