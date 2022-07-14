Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 125,000 WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WINV. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WINV remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.