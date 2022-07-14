Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 214,486 Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.47% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 115,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

