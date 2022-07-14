Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $3.12 Million in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mandiant by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 267,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth about $16,733,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

