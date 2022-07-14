Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,826,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $69,462,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NLSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 135,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,314. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.