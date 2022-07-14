Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 741.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 172.5% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 913,655 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 20.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE PSTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 327,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.