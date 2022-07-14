Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 31,678 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,496. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

