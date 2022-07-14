Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

