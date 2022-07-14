Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Movado Group worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Movado Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $706.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

