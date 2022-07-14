Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.27

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 23604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.