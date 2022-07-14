MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 266.7% in June

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,641. MSD Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 834,374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

