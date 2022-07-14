MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

