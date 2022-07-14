Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

