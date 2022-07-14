Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 11,675 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.21. 608,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

