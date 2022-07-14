Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

MDT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 149,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

