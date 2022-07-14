Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 428 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.91 on Thursday, hitting $590.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,926. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

