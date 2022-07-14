Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

