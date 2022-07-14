Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 410,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

