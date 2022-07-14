Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.94. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,889. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

