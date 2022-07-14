NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 376,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,932 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 360 ($4.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

