Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,082. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

