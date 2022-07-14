Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

WYNN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 32,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

