Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,230 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Lemonade stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 10,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,571. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

