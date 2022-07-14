Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Buys Shares of 454 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 3,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

