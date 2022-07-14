Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 218,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 109.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095,963. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

