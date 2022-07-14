Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $51,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average of $244.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

