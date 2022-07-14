Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 213.2% in June

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

