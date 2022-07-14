Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 213.2% in June

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

