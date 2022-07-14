Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.95.

Netflix stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 243,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,945. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.