Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 273.5% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 9.81. The company had a trading volume of 173,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,735. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.30 and a 52-week high of 20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

