New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 82,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.