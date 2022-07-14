Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.05. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $670.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

