Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in June

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 20,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,418. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.