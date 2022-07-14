NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.