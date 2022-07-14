NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

