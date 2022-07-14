NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NGK Spark Plug stock remained flat at $$9.53 on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

