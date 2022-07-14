Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NPNYY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

