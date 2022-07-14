North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,323. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.