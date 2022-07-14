Northland Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,723 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up 2.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

