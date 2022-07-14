Northland Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,054 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.