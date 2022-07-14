Novacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Novacoin has a market cap of $35,417.65 and $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.87 or 1.00043920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.